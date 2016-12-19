Cruiserweights on WWE Main Event, New John Cena Video, Tonight’s RAW Pre-show

Dec 19, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is tonight’s WWE RAW Pre-show video with Charly Caruso and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Columbus for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Goldust vs. Curtis Axel
* Lince Dorado vs. Tony Nese

– John Cena tweeted the following video as he prepares to return to SmackDown on December 27th. He wrote, “One week away @WWE Some raw pulls 4 #RAW but making sure I’m ready for #Smackdown #SDLive 240kg #EarnTheDay @TapouT”

