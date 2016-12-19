Austin Aries Teases WWE RAW Appearance

WWE NXT Superstar Austin Aries is teasing an appearance on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Aries has been doing commentary for WWE 205 Live and it’s likely that his appearance has something to do with that. He’s currently out of action with an orbital bone fracture.

He tweeted the following:

