12/18/16 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Barrie, Ontario, Canada

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Barrie, Ontario, Canada:

1. American Alpha defeated Breezango

2. Luke Harper def. Mojo Rawley

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Nikki Bella

4. Non-title Match

Apollo Crews defeated The Miz

5. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension and The Vaudevillains

6. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

7. Barrie Street Fight

Dean Ambrose defeated Bray Wyatt

